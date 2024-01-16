Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Police registers 6,205 FIRs against underage drivers

January 16, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Rawalpindi District Police registered 96 FIRs on Monday, bringing the total to 6205 FIRs against underage driv­ers in a special campaign, as an­nounced by a police spokesper­son. 

The initiative, led by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, is aimed at enforcing the law against underage drivers.

The CPO’s directives have prompted the City Traffic Police officers to take decisive actions against traffic rules violations, with a specific focus on curbing underage driving, the spokesper­son added. Parents, too, received advice to actively discourage their underage children from getting behind the wheel.

