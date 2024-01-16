Political Parity

In a pivotal move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has re­cently directed political parties to submit their candidates’ lists with­in five days, ensuring a minimum of five per cent representation of women on general seats. This directive, rooted in Section 206 of the Elec­tions Act, 2017, adds a crucial dimension to electoral dynamics, aiming to enforce gender inclusivity in the democratic process.

The ECP’s directive, grounded in the Elections Act, seeks to address the historical underrepresentation of women in Pakistan’s political landscape. The law mandates that political parties ensure at least five per cent repre­sentation of women candidates on general seats, a move in line with global efforts to enhance gender diversity in politics. This step is not merely pro­cedural but represents a significant stride towards fostering inclusivity and equity in the electoral process. As political parties grapple with the intrica­cies of compliance, the spotlight is unequivocally on their commitment to fostering women’s participation in electoral politics. This emphasis on gen­der inclusivity is paramount, considering the profound impact women can have on policymaking and the broader socio-political landscape.

The PPP and PML-N have asserted their commitment to surpassing the mandated quota, with PPP having allocated more than five per cent of seats to women candidates, strategically placing them in constituencies where electoral success is anticipated. This proactive approach not only aligns with the ECP’s directive but also underscores the parties’ recognition of the piv­otal role women can play in securing victories in key constituencies. PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the party’s commitment to women’s participation exceeds the mandated five per cent. He underscores the focus of PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on en­hancing women’s role in electoral politics. Both parties’ proactive measures not only comply with the ECP’s directive but also exemplify a broader com­mitment to fostering gender inclusivity in the democratic process.

The ECP’s directive, while addressing the immediate need for com­pliance, reflects broader efforts to strengthen women’s representation in politics. By enforcing gender inclusivity, the ECP is contributing to a more diverse and representative political landscape. This proactive mea­sure aligns with global best practices and sends a clear message that Pakistan is committed to breaking gender barriers and promoting inclu­sivity in its democratic journey.