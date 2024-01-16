PPP nominee addresses election rally in Mohmand

MOHMAND - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Mohmand District held a gathering in connection with election campaign in Tehsil Pindiali.
Abdul Waheed Khan, nominated candidate of PPP for National Assembly constituency NA-26 of Mohmand district, Shoaib Khan, candidate for PK-67, Haji Zarastan, Saturi Khan and others addressed the event and said that PPP had completed mega projects in Mohmand district.
Abdul Waheed Khan claimed that the projects that had been completed during PPP government included Ekkaghund, Lakaro Colleges, main Peshawar-Bajaur highway, electricity and the right to adult vote for the tribal people for the first time.
He said that the PTI parliamentarians made no development work in the backward areas like Isa-khel, Burhan Khel, Dawezai, Tamanzai and Ambar and that was the reason these areas were very backward.