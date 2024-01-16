Tuesday, January 16, 2024
PPP nominee addresses election rally in Mohmand

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
MOHMAND  -  Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Mohmand District held a gather­ing in connection with election campaign in Tehsil Pindiali. 

Abdul Waheed Khan, nominated candidate of PPP for National As­sembly constituency NA-26 of Mo­hmand district, Shoaib Khan, can­didate for PK-67, Haji Zarastan, Saturi Khan and others addressed the event and said that PPP had completed mega projects in Mo­hmand district. 

Abdul Waheed Khan claimed that the projects that had been completed during PPP govern­ment included Ekkaghund, Lakaro Colleges, main Peshawar-Bajaur highway, electricity and the right to adult vote for the tribal people for the first time. 

He said that the PTI parliamen­tarians made no development work in the backward areas like Isa-khel, Burhan Khel, Dawezai, Tamanzai and Ambar and that was the reason these areas were very backward.

Our Staff Reporter

