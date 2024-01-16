Tuesday, January 16, 2024
PPP plans Liaquat Bagh rally on January 28

Israr Ahmad
January 16, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) city chapter has disclosed its strategy to conduct a public rally at Liaquat Bagh on January 28, as part of the upcoming election campaign. Sources with insights into this development stated on Monday that the PPP city chapter has formally requested permis­sion and security arrangements from the Rawalpindi district gov­ernment for the event.

Raja Kamran, the PTI City President, confirmed that an application seeking permission for the rally had been submit­ted to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema. Kamran explained, “The PTI has initiated its elec­tion campaign, and we aim to hold a gathering at Liaquat Bagh on January 28, complying with all legal requirements. We have requested the district govern­ment to grant permission for the public rally, ensuring adequate security, as PPP Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to address the gathering.”

In the application submitted to the DC, Kamran emphasized that all necessary arrangements for the public rally have been final­ized. District leaders and workers are actively engaged in a door-to-door campaign, mobilizing people to participate in the sig­nificant PPP event at the historic Liaquat Bagh. The focus of the PPP’s electioneering campaign is evident in the meticulous plan­ning for this rally, which seeks not only to connect with the public but also to underscore the party’s commitment to following legal protocols. With the event just around the corner, the PPP anticipates a substantial turnout, emphasizing its active presence and popularity in the region.

As the date approaches, the district government is expected to review and finalize security arrangements, ensuring a safe and orderly environment for the political gathering. The Liaquat Bagh rally stands as a pivotal point in the early stages of the election season, symbolizing the commencement of spirited po­litical activities in Rawalpindi.

Israr Ahmad

