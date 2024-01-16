Tuesday, January 16, 2024
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani
Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Former PM Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Pakistan People’s Party pre­sented masses-friendly manifesto to resolve issues at gross root level. While addressing party workers, Gilani re­marked that PPP ensured record de­velopment projects in south Punjab. He added if PPP voted to power, it would initiate and complete some other mega projects in the region. Gilani observed that he took various initiatives for the uplift of the region. For the matchless progress of the region, establishment of a province was of vital importance.

