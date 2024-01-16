Tuesday, January 16, 2024
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in Iddat case
Web Desk
6:46 PM | January 16, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi have been indicted in Iddat case.

The case was heard in Adial jail by Civil Judge Qudratullah on Tuesday.

The judge read out the charge sheet in the presence of the PTI founder in the courtroom.

However, Bushra Bibi was not present on the occasion for which the court expressed its indignation.

The lawyer of Bushra Bibi sought immunity for her appearance while the prosecution Rizwan Abbasi opposed the immunity request.

It should be noted that Bushra Bibi and the PTI founder were not indicted in the case yesterday.

