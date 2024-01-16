PTI withdraws contempt petition against ECP, Punjab IGP

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday withdrew its con­tempt petition against the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) and the Punjab IGP violating the Supreme Court order passed on level-playing field for the party in the gen­eral elections 2024.

A three-member bench of apex court headed by Chief Jus­tice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mu­hammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali conducted hear­ing of the PTI con­tempt petitions.

On the last hearing, the bench had issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) of the Punjab. They were directed to submit the report with regard to the directions issued by the Election Commissioner Punjab. Director General (Law) ECP informed that they were doing everything to ensure free and fair elections.

Advocate Latif Khosa was unable to prove the specific al­legations, but only referred to the letter of Election Commis­sioner, Punjab.

During the proceed­ings, Justice Hilali in­quired from Sardar Latif Khosa, who rep­resented the PTI, about the news of PTI’s alli­ance with another par­ty. Khosa said that the PTI was not even being allowed to forge an al­liance with any other party. “We came to the apex court seeking a level-playing field, but the [SC’s] decision has shattered the party by taking away its electoral symbol and depriving the party of 230 seats across the country,” said Khosa. Justice Hilali further asked from the counsel that you are saying that the ECP was targeting only the PTI, and not any other party. Khosa then said that the Elec­tion Commission has returned the Awami Nation­al Party (ANP) its electoral symbol but revoked the PTI election symbol. Upon that the Chief Justice told Khosa that the ANP was returned the sym­bol because, as per the party’s constitution, it had time to hold intra-party polls. He then asked the counsel to clearly state whether his party wished to pursue the case further, or not.

Khosa replied that the Supreme Court’s January 13 verdict took the PTI’s field away. He contend­ed that the Commission can only withdraw elector­al symbols, but in the PTI’s case an entire party is being banned from parliament. To Justice Hilali’s question about having doubts on the transparen­cy of the upcoming polls, the PTI lawyer remarked that the elections were totally unfair. He stated that the court’s verdict will destroy democracy. CJP Isa admonished Khosa and said not to burden the court with the past judgments, adding that the PTI was repeatedly asked to hold the intra-party elections which it failed to do. “There is nothing we can do if the PTI does not like the court’s order,” said CJP Isa.

The Chief Justice stated that the Supreme Court passed relevant orders regarding ensuring a lev­el-playing field was provided at the party, men­tioning that the police personnel involved in the raid at PTI Chairman Gauhar Ali Khan’s residence have been suspended. “On the PTI’s request, the court raised the matter of elections and fixed the polling date within 12 days,” said the Chief Justice. “Our job is to conduct elections as per the law, not become the government,” CJP Isa remarked. He added that if the PTI had any objection regard­ing any other political party then it should bring forth a petition. Meanwhile, former PTI chairman while talking to media expressed fears that inde­pendent candidates could increase the chances of horse-trading as their party is going to contest the general elections with its symbol ‘bat’.