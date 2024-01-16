PTI withdraws petition from Supreme Court seeking level playing field

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed the peti­tion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as withdrawn pertaining to the level playing field in general elections.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muham­mad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mu­sarrat Hilali heard the PTI’s case against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the proceeding, PTI’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that he had received instructions from his client to withdraw the case. The court allowed the peti­tioner to withdraw the case and disposed of the same.

Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others on pe­titions filed by PTI founder against rejection of his nomination papers.

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, conducted pro­ceedings on the petitions and af­ter hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, issued notices to respondents for Janu­ary 16 (Tuesday). The PTI found­er through his legal team had filed the petitions against rejec­tion of his nomination papers for National Assembly constitu­encies NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali). The petitions stat­ed that the returning officers and appellate tribunal rejected the nomination papers contrary to facts. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the re­turning officers and tribunal and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.