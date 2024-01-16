PTI withdraws petition from Supreme Court seeking level playing field

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as withdrawn pertaining to the level playing field in general elections.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the PTI’s case against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
During the proceeding, PTI’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that he had received instructions from his client to withdraw the case. The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the case and disposed of the same.
Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others on petitions filed by PTI founder against rejection of his nomination papers.
The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, conducted proceedings on the petitions and after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, issued notices to respondents for January 16 (Tuesday). The PTI founder through his legal team had filed the petitions against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly constituencies NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali). The petitions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunal rejected the nomination papers contrary to facts. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunal and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.