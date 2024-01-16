PU awards seven PhD degrees

LAHORE - The Punjab University awarded seven PhD degrees to the scholars in different disciplines. The degrees were awarded to Muhammad Rashid Iqbal S/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Urdu, Hafiz Abu Bakar Usman S/o Saleem Ullah Zaman in the subject of Islamic Studies, Rehana Bano D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Chemistry, Rahat Afza D/o Muhammad Nawaz in the subject of Art & Design (Art History), Kashifa Rashid D/o Mian Abdul Rashid in the subject of Special Education, Asma Kanwal D/o Zia Ullah in the subject of Special Education and Muhammad Ihsan Ullah S/o Choudhary Hidayat Ullah in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacology).