Tuesday, January 16, 2024
PU awards seven PhD degrees

Agencies
January 16, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab University awarded seven PhD degrees to the scholars in differ­ent disciplines. The degrees were awarded to Muhammad Rashid Iqbal S/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Urdu, Hafiz Abu Bakar Usman S/o Saleem Ullah Zaman in the subject of Islamic Studies, Rehana Bano D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Chem­istry, Rahat Afza D/o Muham­mad Nawaz in the subject of Art & Design (Art History), Kashifa Rashid D/o Mian Abdul Rashid in the subject of Special Educa­tion, Asma Kanwal D/o Zia Ullah in the subject of Special Educa­tion and Muhammad Ihsan Ullah S/o Choudhary Hidayat Ullah in the subject of Pharmacy (Phar­macology).

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

