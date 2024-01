LAHORE - The Punjab Uni­versity’s 132nd convocation will be held on Saturday, January 20 in Faisal auditorium. A full dress rehearsal of the convocation will be held on Friday, January 19, at 8am at Faisal Auditorium in which student’s participation is must. Invitation cards for stu­dents had been sent in this re­gard, however, the students who had not received the invitation cards may contact the Computer Degree Section, Punjab University Examination Department.