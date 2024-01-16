Punjab CM assesses progress of six development projects

LAHORE - In the midst of biting cold and thick fog, Caretaker Chief Min­ister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi embarked on an exhaustive six-hour nocturnal tour from 10PM to 4AM, accompanied by members of the cabinet, to assess the advancement of six development projects in the provincial metropolis.

The landscaping, drainage, and roadwork around the Shahdra flyo­vers project have achieved a remark­able 100 percent completion rate. The CM commended the contractor, com­missioner, and Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for their efforts, praising the high-quality roads and landscaping that have sig­nificantly enhanced the aesthetics of Shahdra Chowk.

During a media interaction, CM Naq­vi acknowledged the challenges faced during the Band Road project, particu­larly in completing it within 120 days due to temperature constraints for as­phalt laying. He assured journalists of positive news within the next 72 hours, including the release of funds to press clubs that have yet to receive them. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir is actively overseeing the project, demon­strating his commitment. Additionally, Mayo Hospital is set to open within the next 7 days, he added.

The CM shared plans for model po­lice stations, not only in Lahore but throughout Punjab, ensuring that even the last police station in Rajanpur would be modeled after those in La­hore. He assessed the progress of the Imamia Colony flyovers project, ex­pressing satisfaction with the pace and announcing its opening to traffic by the end of the month. CM Naqvi empha­sised the importance of maintaining high standards and expedited project completion during his inspection of the controlled access corridor project.

While touring the controlled access corridor project, the CM inspected de­tailed progress on both packages, urg­ing the resolution of material-related issues. He stressed the need for swift project completion, recognizing the value of every minute. Naqvi directed to expedite the opening of the corridor for traffic by Jan 31, disclosing com­pletion rates of 58 percent for package one and 40 percent for package two. He observed that all panels for package one were ready, with 5,800 installed, along with the launching of all girders. For package two, 3,710 panels were in­stalled, 6,371 panels were ready, and the girders launch was in progress.