Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi win National Women’s T20 openers

LAHORE - The opening day of National Women’s T20 Tournament2023-24 saw action unfold at three venues across Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Quetta edged over Karachi in a final-over finish at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, registering a win by six wickets. At Ayub Park Ground, Lahore dominated over Multan with a 10-wicket win after the latter were bowled out for 69. Rawalpindi cruised to a comfortable victory by seven wickets against Peshawar at the Diamond Club Ground.

SCORES IN BRIEF

QUETTA 121-4, 19.5 overs (Fareeha Mahmood 63, Tuba Hassan 34*; Rameen Shamim 1-16) beat

KARACHI 119-6, 20 overs (Javeria Khan 74*, Maham Manzoor 17*; Khairun Nisa 3-14) by 6 wickets.

LAHORE 73-0, 8.4 overs (Sadaf Shams 35*, Sidra Amin 31*) beat MULTAN 69 all out, 19.1 overs (Umm-e-Hani 20, Saiqa Riaz 14*; Ghulam Fatima 3-13, Nashra Sandhu 2-1) by 10 wickets.

PESHAWAR 51 all out, 12 overs (Raahima Syed 13, Aleena Shah 13; Tania Saeed 3-4, Waheeda Akhtar 2-1, Aliya Riaz 2-13) beat RAWALPINDI 52-3, 6.2 overs (Aliya Riaz 23; Tehzeeb Shah 1-11) by 7 wickets.