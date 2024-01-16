Quetta Safe City Project to inaugurate officially by end of Jan

QUETTA - The Quetta Safe City Project has entered the final stage of completion which would be officially in­augurated by the end of January.

According to the plan, over 1,400 IP cameras have been installed at 225 locations in Quetta city and an effective monitoring system has been established to restore peace.

Under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, the care­taker provincial government has achieved another milestone of completion of the Quetta Safe City Project to provide security to the people.

Quetta Safe City Project will play a key role in providing security to the citizens of the province.

According to the handouts issued here, the project consists of more than 1,400 IP cameras at 255 key locations in Quetta City, with state-of-the-art surveillance systems.

The state-of-the-art surveillance system will not only provide regional surveillance but also help law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace in the city.

The officials of the Department of Science and Information Technology would provide assistance to make the project successful.

The project is also equipped with excellent hu­man resources and will be Pakistan’s first indig­enously designed operational project that is coor­dinated with other law enforcement agencies to create a customized response and prompt action.

Due to the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies, it has been finalised since December 31, 2023, and will be officially launched at the end of this month.