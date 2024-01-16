Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Qureshi vows dedication to IPP’s stability mission

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  According to reliable sources, the Islamabad lawyers’ wing of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) welcomed veteran senior lawyer Abdul Wahid Qureshi as its new president. The announcement, accompanied by an official notification, solidifies Qureshi’s pivotal role within the party. Aleem Khan, the president of IPP, and Chaudhry Abdul Rauf paid a visit to the recently appointed head of IPPLF Islamabad, extending their congratulations on his new role. Aleem Khan expressed optimism about IPP’s continuous growth, emphasizing the party’s commitment to steering Pakistan towards prosperity and development.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024