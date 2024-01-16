Qureshi vows dedication to IPP’s stability mission

ISLAMABAD - According to reliable sources, the Islamabad lawyers’ wing of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) welcomed veteran senior lawyer Abdul Wahid Qureshi as its new president. The announcement, accompanied by an official notification, solidifies Qureshi’s pivotal role within the party. Aleem Khan, the president of IPP, and Chaudhry Abdul Rauf paid a visit to the recently appointed head of IPPLF Islamabad, extending their congratulations on his new role. Aleem Khan expressed optimism about IPP’s continuous growth, emphasizing the party’s commitment to steering Pakistan towards prosperity and development.