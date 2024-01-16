Karachi, with an approximate population of over 20 million, is a densely populated city where road accidents occur daily, as is ex­pected. However, these accidents could be significantly reduced.

The root cause of road accidents lies in the issuance of driving li­cences. Many drivers, especially those of private vehicles like bikes, rickshaws, and cars, do not possess a valid licence. Those who do of­ten haven’t received formal train­ing from a driving school. To curb frequent road accidents, licences should be strictly issued only after successfully clearing a driving test, and violators should face penalties for any traffic rule violations.

A random check of 10 drivers operating various private vehicles reveals a high probability that 8 out of 10 drivers may not possess a valid licence. Interestingly, driv­ers of commercial vehicles typi­cally have driving licences.

To address this issue, it should be mandatory for individuals to ob­tain a licence only after complet­ing formal driving lessons from a recognized driving school and suc­cessfully passing a driving test.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.