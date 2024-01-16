Karachi, with an approximate population of over 20 million, is a densely populated city where road accidents occur daily, as is expected. However, these accidents could be significantly reduced.
The root cause of road accidents lies in the issuance of driving licences. Many drivers, especially those of private vehicles like bikes, rickshaws, and cars, do not possess a valid licence. Those who do often haven’t received formal training from a driving school. To curb frequent road accidents, licences should be strictly issued only after successfully clearing a driving test, and violators should face penalties for any traffic rule violations.
A random check of 10 drivers operating various private vehicles reveals a high probability that 8 out of 10 drivers may not possess a valid licence. Interestingly, drivers of commercial vehicles typically have driving licences.
To address this issue, it should be mandatory for individuals to obtain a licence only after completing formal driving lessons from a recognized driving school and successfully passing a driving test.
FAISAL ANSAR,
Karachi.