Rupee gains 12 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The Pak­istani rupee on Monday wit­nessed an appreciation of 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.35. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280 and Rs282 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 76 paisas to close at Rs307.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 98 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.20 compared to the last closing of Rs358.18. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs76.30 and Rs74.72 respectively.