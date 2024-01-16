Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was taken into custody outside a courtroom following the denial of his bail application in connection with the May 9 riots on Tuesday.

Rashid faces charges related to the destruction at the Metro bus station located on Sixth Road in Rawalpindi.

The ex-interior minister is being transferred to New Town Police Station.

The hearing for cases related to the riots has been postponed until January 25.

In the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has granted bail to the former federal minister and other accused. The case was filed against them at the RA Bazaar Police Station.

In another update today, the court also sanctioned bail for the nominated individuals, including the AML chief, in May 9 riots that spread nationwide following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

Before this development, Sheikh Rashid and other defendants had obtained interim bails in 12 out of 13 cases from the ATC in Rawalpindi.