Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Sialkot DC for taking action against adulterers

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Monday directed to start a crackdown to stop selling of unwholesome milk. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the district price control committee on Monday. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Comissioner General (ADCG) Asad Raza Kazmi, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool and other members. The deputy commissioner directed the Punjab Food Authority took strict action against adulterers.

The deputy commissioner directed the livestock officers to hold a meeting with the poultry association and take steps to reduce price of eggs. Earlier, wholesale and retail prices of various food items were reviewed and suggestions were made for re-fixing prices.

Our Staff Reporter

