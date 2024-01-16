Six LPG shops, illegal petrol agency sealed

LAHORE - District administration sealed six LPG shops over missing safety equipment and an illegal petrol agen­cy during a crackdown launched in Khangarh district on Monday. The Civil Defence Department launched a crackdown on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, against ille­gal petrol agencies and LPG shops. The team also submitted an application against the owners of the LPG shops Muhammad Ka­mran, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Murtaza and others, and illegal petrol agency owner Ghulam Ab­bas with the Khangarh po­lice station for registration of FIRs. In a statement, the DC Mian Usman Ali said that no one would be al­lowed to put public lives on risk adding that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, the Kohat city administration on Monday continued a crack­down against restaurant and shop owners for pro­viding unhygienic food to the public. According to details, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Pro­gram and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wa­zir, Assistant Food Control­ler Gulab Gul visited vari­ous markets and reviewed the prices and stocks of urea, sugar and wheat. On this occasion, bakery, fruit and other food shops were also inspected. He fined shopkeepers for poor sani­tation and price list viola­tions while other wholesale dealers were instructed to refrain from hoarding.