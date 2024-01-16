Six LPG shops, illegal petrol agency sealed

LAHORE - District administration sealed six LPG shops over missing safety equipment and an illegal petrol agency during a crackdown launched in Khangarh district on Monday. The Civil Defence Department launched a crackdown on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, against illegal petrol agencies and LPG shops. The team also submitted an application against the owners of the LPG shops Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Murtaza and others, and illegal petrol agency owner Ghulam Abbas with the Khangarh police station for registration of FIRs. In a statement, the DC Mian Usman Ali said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk adding that strict legal action would be taken against violators.
Meanwhile, the Kohat city administration on Monday continued a crackdown against restaurant and shop owners for providing unhygienic food to the public. According to details, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul visited various markets and reviewed the prices and stocks of urea, sugar and wheat. On this occasion, bakery, fruit and other food shops were also inspected. He fined shopkeepers for poor sanitation and price list violations while other wholesale dealers were instructed to refrain from hoarding.