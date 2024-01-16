Tuesday, January 16, 2024
SOAR STEM students soar at HRCA Competition

January 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  SOAR STEM School students won gold, silver and bronze along with three special awards at the HRCA (Human Resource Devel­opment & Consultancy) Arts & Creative Writing Competition held on January 12, 2023.

The HRCA Arts and Creative Writing Competition is a highly respected event that attracts talented young minds from across the country. Thousands of children from over 20 main­stream schools participated in the HRCA Competition. The bril­liant minds of Zoya Khubaib and Insha Imran bagged Gold Med­als, whereas Hariz Naveed won silver and Minahil Amir bagged bronze. Anoushey Waleed, Bushra Bint-e-Asim, and Unaisa Zubair each got recognised by Special Awards adding further luster to SOAR’s triumph.

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ remarkable achievement,” commented Os­man Rashid, Chief Executive SOAR STEM Schools. “This vic­tory is a testament to their dedi­cation, talent, and the unwaver­ing support of our exceptional faculty and parents. It reaffirms our commitment to providing our students with the platform and resources they need to excel in all aspects of their lives.”

