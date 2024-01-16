Sparx Smartphone announces Mahira Khan as new brand ambassador for Edge Series

LAHORE - Sparx Smartphone, powered by Deploy Group, a leading in­novator in the mobile technol­ogy sector, has announced the renowned actress Mahira Khan as the new brand ambassador for its flagship series, the Sparx Edge. Known as Pakistan’s top female celebrity, Mahira’s collab­oration with Sparx marks a sig­nificant milestone in the brand’s journey towards revolutionizing the smartphone experience.

As the face of the Sparx Edge series, Mahira Khan will join the esteemed ranks of Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, and Shehryar Munawar, who have been in­strumental in representing Sparx’s diverse range of smart­phones. Mahira’s addition to this galaxy of stars aligns per­fectly with Sparx’s brand ethos, “Shine with Sparx,” symboliz­ing excellence and charisma.

The Sparx Edge series, com­prising Edge 20, Edge20 Pro, and Edge X, embodies the tag­line “Change the Game.” These devices are designed to chal­lenge the conventional balance of features and price, offering high-end specifications at an af­fordable cost. Features include a 108 MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie camera, a 65W fast charge capability (charging 80% in less than 40 minutes), and a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMO­LED 3D curved display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Mahira Khan, Brand Ambas­sador, Sparx Smartphone, said: “I am excited to join the Sparx family and endorse the Edge series. Sparx’s commitment to bringing high-end technology within everyone’s reach is tru­ly inspiring. Together, we will ‘Change the Game’ and ‘Shine with Sparx,’ making advanced technology accessible to all.”

Asif Khan, Chairman, Deploy Group, said: “Having Mahira Khan, a symbol of elegance and success, on board for the Edge series is a testament to our vi­sion. Sparx is all about innova­tion, quality, and affordability, and Mahira’s charisma perfectly embodies these values.” Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO, Deploy Group, said: “Mahira’s association with the Edge series signifies a new era for Sparx. Her influence and popular­ity will undoubtedly enhance our brand’s presence and appeal, res­onating with our core message of excellence and accessibility.”

Naveed Rangeela, Managing Director, Deploy Group, said: “The launch of the Edge series with Mahira Khan is not just about introducing a product; it’s about setting a new stan­dard in the smartphone indus­try. We are confident that this collaboration will mark a new chapter in our journey towards technological excellence.” A full-fledged campaign featuring Mahira Khan is set to commence at the end of January 2024, co­inciding with the market avail­ability of the Edge series. This campaign is expected to make a significant impact, showcasing the perfect blend of star power and technological innovation.