LAHORE - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has an­nounced dates for annual exami­nations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate and Intermediate part-I,II and composite. A spokes­person for the board said here Monday that matric part-II (10th) exam will commence from March 01 and par-I (9th) from March 19. Similarly, exams of intermediate part-II (2nd year) as well as com­posite will start on April 15 while part-1 (1st year) from May 3.