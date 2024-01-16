Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Strict accountability being ensured in police dept: CPO

STAFF REPORT
January 16, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said on Monday that strict accountability was being ensured in police department in order to bring more improvement in performance to facilitate masses. Holding an orderly room proceeding at his office, the city police officer said that the basic motive of the department was to protect lives and properties of the masses and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said that any police officer or officials found involved in illegal practices and misuse of power would not be tolerated adding that strict would be taken without any discrimination. He said that the performance of the department could not be made excellent without ensuring strict accountability in the department. He urged officials to perform their duties honestly and give their best in facilitating masses. On the occasion, a total of 12 police officials presented before the orderly room proceeding out of which CPO Sadiq Ali provided relief to six of them while rejecting the applications of four while a charge sheet was filed against one of them. 

Lionel Messi named FIFA Best Men's Footballer of 2023

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024