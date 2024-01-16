Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Sukkur IBA VC grieves over death of Mir Muhammad Lakho

Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   The Sukkur IBA Vice Chan­cellor (VC) Prof Dr Asif Shailh has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned senior actor Mir Muhammad Lak­ho. In a condolence mes­sage on Monday, he paid rich tributes to the late senior actor, saying that he demonstrated excellent skills in the field of acting. Late Mir Muhammad won the hearts of viewers with his acting, the VC said, add­ing that his death has cre­ated a vacuum in the world of art and acting. He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

