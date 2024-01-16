Sukkur mayor inspects uplift projects in city

SUKKUR - Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday inspected the development projects in several roads of Sukkur city.
He shook hands with the labourers busy doing piling, drilling work and commended them on working diligently on the public welfare project in a cold weather in the early morning.
The mayor directed to utilise all the necessary resources for early construction of the Military Road, saying that piling work should be moved forward swiftly alongwith accelerating pace of work.
He emphasised that the work should be completed at the earliest for the facilitation of people. The new roads would greatly ease traffic, he added.
The Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Sheikh and the contractor gave a detailed briefing about progress on Barrage Road, Workshop Road, Station Road and Shalimar Road. Besides, the piling and boring process continues for 24 hours and two new machines have been installed for the piling work at the Lansdowne Bridge of Rohri.
Meanwhile, Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Monday directed the price control magistrates to take action against people involved in hoarding.
Chairing a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner instructed the assistant commissioners to hold meetings every week with price control magistrates to check their performance.
ACs, directors agriculture, health, officers from the food and other concerned participated.
The DC emphasised an effective inspection, and monitoring of prices for essential commodities.
The deputy commissioner also directed magistrates to ensure regular monitoring in vegetable and fruit markets and enforce the government rates.