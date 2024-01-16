Sukkur mayor inspects uplift projects in city

SUKKUR - Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday inspected the development projects in several roads of Sukkur city.

He shook hands with the labourers busy doing piling, drilling work and commended them on working diligently on the public welfare project in a cold weather in the early morning.

The mayor directed to utilise all the necessary resources for early con­struction of the Military Road, saying that piling work should be moved for­ward swiftly alongwith accelerating pace of work.

He emphasised that the work should be completed at the earliest for the facil­itation of people. The new roads would greatly ease traffic, he added.

The Municipal Commissioner Muham­mad Ali Sheikh and the contractor gave a detailed briefing about progress on Barrage Road, Workshop Road, Station Road and Shalimar Road. Besides, the piling and boring process continues for 24 hours and two new machines have been installed for the piling work at the Lansdowne Bridge of Rohri.

Meanwhile, Sukkur Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Monday directed the price control mag­istrates to take action against people involved in hoarding.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner instructed the as­sistant commissioners to hold meetings every week with price control magis­trates to check their performance.

ACs, directors agriculture, health, officers from the food and other con­cerned participated.

The DC emphasised an effective in­spection, and monitoring of prices for essential commodities.

The deputy commissioner also direct­ed magistrates to ensure regular moni­toring in vegetable and fruit markets and enforce the government rates.