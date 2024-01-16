Suleman, Umar score tons; Salman Agha, Shoaib shine with the ball

KARACHI - The sixth round of President’s Trophy 2023- 24 commenced on Monday here at three venues.

After being put to bat first, WAPDA were dismissed for 212 in 60.1 overs.

Ayaz Tasawar hammered 115- ball 81, hitting eight fours and four sixes. For Ghani Glass, Shoaib Akhtar bagged 5-71, while M Rameez Jnr and Ghulam Mudassar took three and two wickets, respectively. In turn, at stumps, Ghani Glass were reeling at 45-6 in 19.4 overs. WAPDA’s Ali Shafique took four wickets for 10 in 7.4 overs. Opting to bat first, PTV scored 360-8 in 80 overs on the back of century by M Suleman (101, 200b, 8x4s, 1x6). Waqar Hussain (75, 120b, 10x4s), Jahandad Khan (67), M Shahzad (48) were other contributors with the bat. KRL’s Ahmed Bashir grabbed 3-103, while Kashif Ali and Shayan Sheikh took two wickets apiece.

Batting first, HEC were dismissed for 95 in 38.4 overs. M Junaid returned undefeated on 27. Test cricketer Salman Ali Agha representing SBP bagged 5-39. Zahid Mehmood and Kashif Bhatti shared five wickets between them. In reply, at stumps, SBP, on the back of an unbeaten century by opener Umar Amin (110*, 162b, 17x4s) and half-century by Rameez Aziz (53*) were 188-3 in 55 overs.