Terrorist linked to banned organization arrested in Lahore

January 16, 2024
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with the banned organization, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), from Lahore.

The CTD spokesperson stated that a terrorist affiliated with the banned organization had been arrested during an operation on Bonga Hayat Road near Sahiwal.

The law enforces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED), two Prima Cards, and a detonator from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

The spokesperson claimed that the terrorist, identified as Osama Farooq, belongs to Jampur and is affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the arrested accused.

Yesterday, CTD arrested Punjab’s most wanted car lifter gang in Karachi.

According to the details, the CTD officials conducted a raid in Karachi’s Moach Goth area and arrested the most wanted car lifter named, Khalid Hussain along with his accomplice Ashfaq.

The notorious car lifter was also wanted by Punjab Police in several cases of car theft.

As per CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, a total of 65 cases have been registered against inter-provincial car lifter Khalid Hussain, while the accused Ashfaq has been arrested four times in Karachi.

The accused has stolen or snatched countless cars from Punjab and Karachi and sold them in Zhob Balochistan and KP.

