Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Three injured in fire in Shera Kot incident

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Three persons received burn injuries af­ter a fire erupted due to gas heater in a house in Shera Kot, here on Monday. The fire broke out in a house situated in Jafria colony, Band Road, which engulfed the whole house. As a result, three persons were trapped inside the house. Nearby people tried to control the fire and also called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot, evacuated the victims and extin­guished the fire, besides shifting them to Jinnah Hospital. The injured have been identified as Irzana Omar (18), Omar Altaf (37) and Zainab Omar (10). Meanwhile, A man was shot dead while another was injured in two different incidents in vari­ous parts of Wah Saddar Police Station on Monday. According to the Police source, in the first incident, an Afghan national identified as Younas Khan was shot dead by two masked men in day broad light as­sassination case on GT road near Wah Gar­den. The assassinators managed to escape from the crime scene successfully. Police while quoting the victims of the family have attributed the blood murder to some old feud over marriage issue. In the second in­cident, a man was shot and injured over re­sisting robbery in the Hussainabad area in the same police station limits. Ahmed Hus­sain has reported to police that he came from Chitral to meet his relatives and was going on Jallala road when reached Hus­sainabad two men riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and at gunpoint tried to loot him and when he resisted, the armed bandits shot him and fled away. Wah Sad­dar Police registered two different cases and launched further investigation.

