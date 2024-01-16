Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar

PESHAWAR - A tough con­test is expected in all five Nation­al Assembly and 12 provincial assembly constituencies of the district of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the general elections of 2024.

Though the previous two gen­eral elections of 2013 and 2018 were swept by the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but due to the poor performance of the previous federal and pro­vincial governments, other politi­cal parties have not only strength­ened their roots, rather they also getting benefits of the prevailing political situation in the country.

In NA-28 Peshawar-I, former PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan who is contesting election on the tick­et of JUI-F this time, is facing Sa­jid Nawaz, another former MNA of the PTI who is contesting elec­tion on the symbol of Key Chain, Kiramatullah Khan Chagarmati of PPP, a former Speaker of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while ANP has fielded a retired profes­sor Fayyaz Khan and Jamaat-i-Is­lami has allotted ticket to a former provincial minister Hafiz Hashmat Khan.

Arbab Khizar Hayat is also in the field on the ticket of PML-N. In the elections of 2008, Noor Alam Khan was elected on the PPP ticket.

In NA-29 Peshawar-II, the con­test is amongst a former PTI-affili­ated MNA Arbab Aamir Ayub, who is in the field on the electoral sym­bol of Bowl against Amjad Aziz of PPP, Saqibullah Khan Chamkani of ANP, Sobia Shahid PML-N, Akhun­dzada Irfanullah Shah of JUI-F while JI has fielded a former judge Malik Ghulam Mohyuddin.

As all political parties claim equal popularity, therefore a very tough contest is expected among all contestants.

Similarly, in NA-30 Peshawar-III, another suburban constituency Nasir Khan Musazai of JUI-F is fac­ing Arbab Zain Omar of ANP, Raees Khan of PML-N, Kashif Azam of JI, Niaz Mohammad of PPP and Shan­dana Gulzar of PTI, who is contest­ing election on the symbol of Bowl.

NA-31 Peshawar-IV is most­ly comprised of the posh local­ities of Cantonment, University Town, Hayatabad, and Regi Lalma Township wherein Arbab Alam­gir Khan Khalil of PPP is facing Pir Haroon Shah of ANP, Sobia Shahid of PML-N, Imdad Khan Khalil of JI and Mohammad Saeed Jan of JUI-F. PTI is supporting an independent candidate Arbab Sher Ali, who is contesting on the election symbol of Traffic Light. Arbab Sher Ali is the close relative of Arbab Alam­gir Khan.

Arbab Alamgir Khan Khalil, son of former chief minister of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Arbab Jehangir Khan Khalil has served as federal minister for communications from 2008-13 of PPP-led coalition gov­ernment while his spouse Asma Alamgir was special assistant to then Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

In NA-32 Peshawar-V, consisting of the urban localities including Jehangir Pura, Dabgari Gardens, Gunj, Qissa Khwani, Karimpura, Lahori and Gulbahar, Haji Ghu­lam Ahmad Bilour of ANP is fac­ing Abidullah Khan Yousafzai of PPP, Sher Rehman of PML-N, Tariq Mateen of JI and Hussain Ahmad Madni of JUI-F while Asif Khan of PTI is going to contest as an inde­pendent candidate on the symbol of Handcart.

Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is an ANP stalwart and political vet­eran who has contested all previ­ous elections since 1988 except in 2002 due to the conditional­ity of the qualification of grad­uation. In the general elections of 2013, he had lost against PTI chairman, Imran Khan. However, in the by-election, he succeeded in regaining his seat.

Abidullah Khan of PPP is a for­mer district president of ANP and also remained office-bearer of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has influence in the business circles of the dis­trict and can attract the votes of the trading community.