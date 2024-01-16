Two shot dead after verbal clash

KARACHI - Two people were shot dead after exchange of hot words between members of two rival groups in the metropolis, police said on Monday.

According to details, an exchange of hot words took place between members of two opponent groups near Muhammad Khan Chowki in Ittihad Town. The verbal clash intensified after when armed men of one group opened fire at other kill­ing two people on the spot and fled the scene.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the culprits.

ROBBERS TAKE CASH, MOBILES WORTH MILLIONS FROM SHOP IN KARACHI

A robbery incident was reported from Karachi in which the bandits looted the cash and box-packed mobile phones from a shop located in the Z-2 area of Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which the armed bandits can be seen arriving at the shop in the guise of customers and looted the cash, and goods worth millions. During the rob­bery, a culprit on the other side of the counter can be seen engaged in a ‘friendly’ conversation with the shop owner.

The suspect asked for a shopping bag from the shopkeeper in a friendly manner to take the looted goods. The shopkeeper not only handed over sto­len goods to the suspects but also provided them with bags to conceal the items.

KEAMARI POLICE THWART ATTEMPT TO SMUGGLE HAZARDOUS INDIAN GUTKA IN SITE-A OPERATION

The SITE-A police successfully disrupted a ma­jor attempt to transport a significant quantity of harmful Indian gutka, seizing a loaded vehicle on Manghopir Road. According to the Keamari SSP Arif Aslam Rao, in the operation, 570 packets of the hazardous substance were confiscated, leading to the arrest of gutka suppliers Jameel and Saeed-ur-Rahman. A case has been filed and investiga­tions are underway.

KARACHI POLICE RAID GAMBLING DEN, APPREHEND 10 SUSPECTS

The Korangi Industrial Area police, on a tip-off, conducted a successful raid on a gambling den, leading to the arrest of 10 suspects.

The seized items included gambling slips, chits, and Rs11,000 in cash. The detained individuals identified as Eid Muhammad, Anees, Niaz Hus­sain, Irfan, Nasrullah, Zain Ali, Bahawal, Manthar, Waheed Ahmed, and Nadir. The police registered a case against them and started investigation.