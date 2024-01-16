Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UK wants to de-escalate regional tensions amid recent attacks on Houthi rebels: PM

Stresses that UK will ‘not hesitate’ to protect security of British people

News Desk
January 16, 2024
International, Newspaper

LONDON  -  British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country’s recent attacks on the Houthi rebels in Yemen were a “last resort,” stressing that the UK will “not hesitate” to protect the se­curity of the British people. 

“We faced an escalating series of attacks from the Houthis on com­mercial shipping, including an at­tack on a Royal Navy warship. That’s unacceptable,” Sunak told reporters during a visit to Essex, southern Eng­land on Monday. “But it’s right that we took proportionate, targeted ac­tion against military targets to send a strong message that that behavior is unacceptable. It was a last resort,” he stressed. 

Sunak said the “limited” air strikes carried out by the UK air force last week managed to successfully de­stroy all 13 planned Houthi targets in Yemen, and reiterated that the UK’s main priority remains de-escalating “tensions in the region” and restoring “stability back to the area.” 

Lionel Messi named FIFA Best Men's Footballer of 2023

The UK teamed up with the US to strike multiple Houthi targets in Yemen last week, marking a signifi­cant response after the Biden ad­ministration and its allies warned that the Iran-backed militant group would bear the consequences of its attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Earlier Monday, Britain’s Defense Secretary Grant Shapps did not rule out the prospect of further British strikes on Yemen, telling UK broad­caster Sky News that the government will have to “wait and see.”

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024