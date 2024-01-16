UN Chief sees unprecedented civilian killings in Gaza as deaths top 24,000

UNITED NATIONS/ GAZA - United Nations Secretary Gen­eral Antonio Guterres delivered remarks on Monday to mark 100 days since the October 7 attacks and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war.

Guterres didn’t hold back on renouncing the horrific Hamas at­tacks, the unprecedented civilian casualties and catastrophic hu­manitarian conditions in Gaza since Israel launched war on Hamas, the taking of and the fate of the hostag­es in Gaza and the tensions spilling over across the region.

He said the only solution is an immediate humanitarian cease­fire and demanded the immedi­ate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza. The UN Sec­retary General also called for all accounts of sexual violence com­mitted by Hamas and others on October 7 to be rigorously inves­tigated and prosecuted.

He went on to add that the “onslaught on Gaza by Israeli forces over these 100 days has unleashed wholesale destruc­tion and levels of civilian killings at a rate that is unprecedented during my years as Secretary-General.” He added, “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

“The longer the conflict in Gaza continues, the greater the risk of escalation and mis­calculation. We cannot see in Lebanon what we are seeing in Gaza. And we cannot allow what has been happening in Gaza to continue,” Guterres finished his speech by saying.

Health officials in Gaza re­ported on Monday more than 24,000 deaths in the war with Is­rael which has sent shockwaves across the region, as the fighting passed the grim 100-day mile­stone. Deadly violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and along Israel’s border with Lebanon as well as strikes by US forces and Yemen’s Houth­is in the Red Sea have raised fears of an escalation beyond the Gaza Strip.

The war, sparked by October 7 attacks on Israel, has creat­ed a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.4 million people in the besieged strip, the United Na­tions and aid groups warn, and reduced much of the territo­ry to rubble. The health minis­try in Gaza reported more than 60 “martyrs” overnight, in “in­tense” Israeli bombardment across Gaza. The Gaza gov­ernment media office said two hospitals, a girls’ school and “dozens” of homes were hit. Hospitals in Gaza have been hit repeatedly since the war erupt­ed, and the World Health Orga­nization (WHO) says most of them are no longer functioning.

AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing over Khan Yunis, southern Gaza’s main city, as explosions could be heard from nearby Rafah, on the territory’s southern bor­der with Egypt. In central Is­rael, which has been largely spared the current violence, a suspected car ramming attack on Monday killed one woman and injured at least 12 other people, police said, announc­ing the arrest.