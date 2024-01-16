UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

GENEVA - The United Nations said on Monday it needs $4.2 billion this year to pro­vide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and help millions who have fled, urging people not to forget the war-torn country’s plight as the Gaza war dominates attention.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to enter its third year in February and the UN said it was vital to maintain support to millions whose lives have been overturned by the conflict.

The UN hopes to reach 8.5 million people within Ukraine and 2.3 mil­lion refugees and their host commu­nities in eastern Europe.

“Remember Ukraine?” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths asked as he launched the plan in Geneva.

“Please do not forget Ukraine while there are many other places in the world which grab our attention.”

UKRAINE AIRFORCE SAYS DOWNED TWO RUSSIAN COMMAND AIRCRAFT

Ukraine said on Monday it had downed two Russian military com­mand aircraft over the Azov Sea, say­ing it had carried out a “successful” mission against Moscow’s forces.

The Azov Sea lies between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow controls its en­tire coast after seizing large swathes of southeastern Ukraine during its invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014. “Minus an enemy long-range radar detection aircraft, A-50, and the aerial command centre Il-22!” the airforce said.

“The special operation in the Azov region was successful,” it said on so­cial media. Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Valery Zaluzhny, said Kyiv had “destroyed” the planes.

“I am grateful to the Air Force for the excellently planned and conduct­ed operation in Azov region!” he said on Telegram. Moscow did not com­ment on the claims.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters he had “no informa­tion” about the incident and said fur­ther questions should be directed to the defence ministry.

war in Ukraine, which has dragged on for nearly two years, has seen an escalation in attacks in recent weeks. Russia says sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian POWs Russia said Mon­day it has sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war to lengthy sentences, with some getting life in prison, almost two years into the Kremlin’s offensive. Russia holds an unknown number -- believed to be in the thousands -- of Ukrainian captive soldiers, many of whom were taken during the siege of the port city of Mariupol in 2022.