Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Unidentified culprits fatally shoot man in Karachi

Web Desk
9:37 AM | January 16, 2024
A tragic incident was reported from Karachi where a 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified culprits near Defense Phase 8 area.

In a statement, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Uzair Ahmed, revealed that Haji Mohammad Adnan, who was seated with his wife near a sea-view coastline, was fatally shot by unidentified individuals.

SSP South maintained that the deceased belonged to Balochistan, while his vehicle was subsequently moved to Sahil police station.

Meanwhile, SSP Clifton Uzair Ahmed stated that the police are investigating whether the incident is a targeted killing or robbery resistance.

However, the family of the deceased took the body to their local village in Balochistan.

Last year, a shopkeeper was reportedly killed by two culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which a person can be seen approaching the bakery with his accomplice, who covered his face with a face mask, pretending to be a customer.

Moments later, one of the robbers pointed a pistol toward the shopkeeper and told him to stay back, while his other accomplice took all the cash and valuables from the shop.

