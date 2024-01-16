Unidentified culprits fatally shoot man in Karachi

A tragic incident was reported from Karachi where a 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified culprits near Defense Phase 8 area.

In a statement, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Uzair Ahmed, revealed that Haji Mohammad Adnan, who was seated with his wife near a sea-view coastline, was fatally shot by unidentified individuals.

SSP South maintained that the deceased belonged to Balochistan, while his vehicle was subsequently moved to Sahil police station.

Meanwhile, SSP Clifton Uzair Ahmed stated that the police are investigating whether the incident is a targeted killing or robbery resistance.

However, the family of the deceased took the body to their local village in Balochistan.

