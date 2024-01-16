US says Texas guard blocked bid to rescue migrants crossing river

WASHINGTON - The Biden administra­tion on Monday de­nounced what it said was “dangerous” ob­struction by Texas au­thorities, after three mi­grants drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico in disputed cir­cumstances. “On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked US Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency assistance,” said a statement from White House spokes­person Angelo Fernan­dez Hernandez.

It continued: “While we continue to gather facts about the circum­stances of these tragic deaths, one thing is clear: Governor Ab­bott’s political stunts are cruel, inhumane, and dangerous. US Bor­der Patrol must have access to the border to enforce our laws.”

The Texas Military Department pushed back later Sunday, de­scribing the accusation that TMD officers pre­vented federal agents from saving lives as “wholly inaccurate.”

The White House has been locked in a legal struggle with Republi­can Governor Greg Ab­bott, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and a fierce critic of the Biden administration’s migra­tion policies.

The US Justice De­partment has accused the governor of block­ing federal agents from carrying out their tradi­tional duties in policing a key section of the bor­der, while Abbott says the federal government has failed in its respon­sibility to stem a record influx of migrants.

Abbott has supported tough border measures including the installa­tion of barbed wire along the border and float­ing obstacles in the Rio Grande. Henry Cuellar, a congressional Democrat from Texas, on Saturday also accused the state’s National Guard -- which this week took exclusive control over a key bor­der sector.