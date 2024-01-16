Wana Agriculture Park to boost pine nut production in SW

PESHAWAR - In the chilly and dry season, Pine Nut (Chilgo­za), abundant in nourishing vari­eties, proves to be a unique gift of nature for South Waziristan.

Pakistan stands as the fifth-larg­est global producer of pine nuts, annually contributing between twenty five to thirty billion rupees, with half of this is from South Wa­ziristan, accounting for eight to ten billion annually, said officials on Monday.

The majority of Chilgoza forests span the areas of South Waziristan including Badar, Shawal, Khar­mang, Angoor Ada.

While Chilgoza from South Wa­ziristan is globally renowned, the local cultivators face challeng­es due to the lack of facilities and the spill over of insecurity from Afghan territories, causing pro­longed distress for the local farm­ing community.

Considering the struggles of cultivators, the Pakistani mili­tary, allocating a budget of 850 million rupees, has established a modern Agricultural Park equipped with state-of-the-art Pine Nut processing plants and storage facilities.

The aim of this Agricultural Park is to ensure the safety and preser­vation of the produce and varie­ties from Waziristan’s cultivators.

Undoubtedly, as the Pakistani military remains engaged in se­curing the nation’s borders, it is also actively contributing to im­proving the lives of the local popu­lation by introducing facilities and conveniences.