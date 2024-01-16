Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack

RAANANA, ISRAEL - A woman was killed and 13 people injured in a sus­pected car ramming in central Israel, medics said, as police arrested two persons over the reported attack. Police said the two suspects stole vehicles and ran over a number of citizens in different ar­eas in the city of Raanana north of Tel Aviv.

Medics from the Magen David Adom emergen­cy service said of the 13 people who were wound­ed, two were seriously hurt, with the others suf­fering less serious injuries. Hospitals in the area said they included nine children, one of whom was seriously hurt. Meir hospital near Raanana confirmed that one woman had died. “A wound­ed woman who arrived in a critical condition af­ter having been hit by a vehicle has died of her in­juries despite our efforts to save her,” the hospital said in a statement.