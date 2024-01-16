Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicks off in Davos

World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicks off in Davos
Web Desk
9:17 AM | January 16, 2024
National

The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum has kicked off in Davos, Switzerland.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is representing Pakistan at the forum.

The Prime Minister will attend three key thematic events: Preventing an Era of Global Conflicts, Restoring Faith in the Global System and Preventing Economic Fracture. 

He will deliver a key note address on the theme Trade, Tax, Trillion Dollar Promise.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also hold meetings with government and business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Under the theme "Rebuilding Trust", the event aims to reinforce and strengthen the fundamental principles of transparency, consistency and accountability among world leaders.

The annual meeting of the Forum will continue till Friday.  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024