World’s five richest men doubled their fortunes since 2020: Oxfam

DAVOS - The world’s wealthiest five men have more than doubled their fortune since 2020, the charity Ox­fam said on Monday, calling on nations to resist the ultra-rich’s influence over tax policy. A report from the charity, published as the global elite hob­nob at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, said their wealth rose from $405 billion in 2020 to $869 billion last year. Yet since 2020, nearly five billion people worldwide have grown poorer, Oxfam said. Billionaires are today $3.3 tril­lion richer than they were in 2020, despite many crises devastating the world’s economy since this decade began, including the Covid pandemic. “We cannot continue with these levels of obscene in­equality,” Amitabh Behar, the interim director of Oxfam International, told AFP. He said it showed that “capitalism is at the service of the super-rich”. With riches among the world’s wealthiest increas­ing the way they are, he predicted that within a decade the world will see its first “trillionaire”.