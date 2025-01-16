12 injured in bus-truck collision

FAISALABAD - A collision between a bus and a truck left 12 passengers injured near engineering university campus on Khurrianwala-Makuana bypass on Wednesday. According to Rescue-1122, a speeding Lahore-bound bus rammed into a truck, loaded with coal, while overtaking. As a result, 12 people including women were injured. All the injured were rushed to Allied and Civil hospitals. They were identified as Muzaffar, son of Munawar Hussain, Aamir, son of Muhammad Yasin, Javaid Iqbal, son of Amin, Ramzan, son of Naseer Ahmad, Shahbaz, son of Maqbool, Yasir, son of Rasheed, Hamza, son of Shahbaz, Aadil, son of Abdullah, Waseem, son of Muhammad Saleem, Nabeel, son of Ishaq, Qurban Ali, son of Ismael, and Umer Hayat, son of Muhammad Ali.

RPO orders measures to prevent kite flying

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued orders to take strict measures to implement the anti-kite flying act across the region. According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday, in the instructions issued to CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, they have been strictly directed to ensure implementation of the anti-kite flying ordinance in their respective districts. The RPO ordered for making special teams at the district level to launch crackdown on kite flyers, sellers and those who assist in their preparation. He said that special checkpoints/pickets should be set up to prevent the supply of kite flying material. A zero tolerance policy should be adopted in this regard, he said. He ordered for launching an awareness campaign on print/ electronic as well as social media about the damages of kite flying in the districts. RPO warned that if any untoward incident reported anywhere due to kite flying, strict departmental action will be taken against the concerned SHO/SDPOs as protecting the lives and property of the public is the basic duty of the police.

Five illegal colonies’ offices sealed

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished the infrastructure at five illegal private housing societies, sealed offices while furniture and fixtures were confiscated here on Wednesday. According to official sources, the enforcement team took action against the colonies which were being established on Narrwala road without fulfilling legal requirements.

The colonies included Subhanallah Garden, Al-Asad Garden, Shahbaz Villas, Ali Garden and additional locality of Chak No 60-JB.

The developers have been directed to complete legal requirements before sale and purchase of plots.