20 criminals held

SARGODHA - District police nabbed 20 criminals, here on Wednesday. Police spokesman said that teams raided at various localities and nabbed Talha, Usman, Hamza, Zahid, Saleem, Tariq, Ikram, Mushtaq, Nadeem, Muneer and others besides recovering of six motorcycles, three peter engines, three donkey pumps, two solar plates, two kilograms of hashish, one kg of opium, 122 liters of liquor, 10 liters of wine, nine pistols, four guns, three rounds, 234 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions. Further investigation was underway.