44 Pakistani migrants among dozens feared dead in Spain boat accident

At least 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis, lost their lives in a tragic boat accident while traveling from Mauritania to Spain.

The boat, carrying 86 migrants, capsized en route, with only 36 people rescued. Among the deceased were 12 young residents of Gujrat, Pakistan, who had set out for Europe four months ago.

The migrant rights organization Walking Borders revealed that the boat departed from Mauritania on January 2, aiming to reach Spain. Out of the 86 passengers, 66 were Pakistani nationals. The boat had been reported missing for six days, and Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service was alerted on January 12, but no immediate action was taken.

Helena Malino, CEO of Walking Borders, stated on social media that the victims, including 44 Pakistanis, endured 13 days at sea without rescue efforts, leading to the heartbreaking tragedy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound grief over the loss of 44 Pakistani lives in the accident. In a statement, he extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

The prime minister directed relevant authorities to submit a detailed report on the incident and pledged strict action against those involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking.