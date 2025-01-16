Thursday, January 16, 2025
Abubakar Talha and Nabeel shine at Millat Tractors Junior National Championship

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2025 is in full swing at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. The tournament saw intense competition across various categories, with standout performances lighting up the courts.

In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, Abu Bakar Talha displayed sheer dominance, blanking Abdur Rehman 6-0, 6-0 while Nabeel Qayum delivered a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Muhammad Yahya. Husnain Ali Rizwan and Muhammad Salaar also secured straight-set victories to advance to the semifinals. Husnain Ali Rizwan defeated Haider Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-3 while Salaar beat Amir Mazari 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles action, the duo of Abu Bakar Talha and Amir Mazari overcame Nabeel Qayum and Muhammad Yahya 6-2, 6-3, while Haider Ali Rizwan and Husnain Ali Rizwan defeated Hamza Ali Rizwan and Omer Jawad 6-3, 6-1. Among the girls’ U-14 category, Rania Shahrukh Malik showcased her prowess with a decisive 4-2, 4-0 win over Shahreen Umer, while Shahnoor Umer edged out Esha Rabi in a thrilling 2-4, 4-0, 4-2 encounter.

The boys’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals witnessed standout performances, with Ohad-e-Mustafa and Aalay Husnain progressing with straight-set victories. Similarly, the boys’ U-12 category saw Muhammad Ibraheem Hussain Gill, M Turab Bhatti, and Muhammad Muaz cruising to comprehensive wins. In girls’ U-12 action, Eman Shahbaz and Shahnoor Umer dominated their quarterfinal matches, each securing straight-set victories. The boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals saw Ehsan Bari and Mustafa Zia emerge victorious with impressive performances.

