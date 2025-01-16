After first-ever visit, UN Syria inquiry commission head hopeful for justice, accountability

For the first time in its history, a delegation from the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria has officially visited Damascus, marking what could be a pivotal shift in the push for justice and accountability for the atrocities committed by the ousted Assad regime.

“Syria has changed,” Commissioner Hanny Megally, who led the team, said in an interview with Anadolu, reflecting on the significance of the breakthrough.

“For 14 years, the commission has been seeking access and cooperation with the previous authorities … We wanted access on the ground to follow up on investigations, meet with people, and visit prisons or other places where violations are happening.”

The reality of finally setting foot in Damascus after years of denied access was surreal for Megally. “It’s quite amazing to be able to say I’ve just been to Damascus,” he said.

The commission’s visit had two primary objectives: to inspect detention centers and mass grave sites, and to initiate discussions with the interim Syrian authorities on future collaboration for justice and accountability.

Megally explained that their inspections were not investigative in nature, but aimed at confirming previously reported information and evaluating how evidence is being preserved.

“We wanted to check on the state of the documentation at these sites with a view to future accountability and justice for victims,” he said.

He noted a marked improvement in how evidence is now being protected, as in the early years of the conflict, documents were often looted, and mass grave sites were disturbed by desperate families searching for missing loved ones.

“Nobody was there doing any of that anymore,” Megally observed.

“Some of the places were visibly now being protected by guards. The message seems to have gotten through that it’s better to wait for proper investigators to come and do that work. Don’t touch anything and don’t move anything.”

The commission exercised the same caution and was “very careful ourselves not to do any of that,” instead documenting the sites through photographs to ensure that at least a visual record was maintained, he said.

Interim government’s commitment to justice

Megally expressed cautious optimism over the interim Syrian government’s cooperation.

“Officials we met made the point that they are seeking justice for the victims and that they would like to see accountability in the future, particularly focusing on the top officials and those most responsible for the crimes committed … from human rights violations to war crimes and crimes against humanity, potentially even genocide,” he said.

“They were quite clear that they’re trying to protect the evidence in the prisons and detention centers, and that they have plans … to essentially collect the information and keep it safe.”

However, Megally acknowledged the fragility of the current political situation, describing the administration as a “caretaker government.”

There are ongoing debates within Syrian civil society about who should control sensitive documents and evidence to ensure their safety, particularly given the transitional nature of the current leadership.

“It’s a delicate situation,” Megally admitted.

Enhanced protection of evidence

During the visit, the commission observed tangible improvements in evidence protection at both detention centers and mass grave sites.

At Sednaya Prison, notorious for its past human rights abuses, Megally described the new security measures in place.

“There is now a checkpoint at the entrance. You need permission to access the facility,” he said. Inside, the team found no signs of tampering or document theft.

Mass grave sites were also visibly better managed. Some were secured with gates and guards, while others were monitored more discreetly.

“Nobody is there digging or trying to see if there’s evidence of missing relatives who may be buried in the grave sites,” Megally said, contrasting the current situation with past chaos.

The Interior Ministry had also issued a public declaration encouraging citizens who had previously taken official documents to return them.

“It’s a positive first step,” Megally noted, but stressed the need for a more structured system for document recovery and safekeeping.

“I don’t think it stipulated any form of punishment or disciplinary action, but it’s a first step in telling people the evidence needs to come back.”

Challenges and the road ahead

Megally said the interim government did not impose any significant restrictions on the team during the visit.

“We were not told about any restrictions regarding the places we had proposed to visit. Those visits went very smoothly,” he said.

However, logistical challenges typical of conflict zones, such as security concerns and limited availability of officials, did pose some difficulties.

Looking ahead, the commission is preparing to submit a request for a second mission. Megally explained that the first visit primarily served to introduce the commission and its mandate.

“They knew our work very well, having read many of our reports over the years,” he said.

The long-term goal, he added, is to build sustained cooperation with Syrian authorities.

“We agreed it would be good to be working together. Going forward, with more visits, we would be able to go outside of Damascus and go to other parts of the country … We should be able to work with them to ensure the mistakes of the past are not repeated,” Megally said.

He also emphasized the importance of creating independent and impartial judicial processes.

“We want to work with them on the future, in terms of their own ability to avoid making the mistakes of the past, and to essentially conduct themselves in a way that’s respectful of human rights and humanitarian law.”

Between hope and uncertainty

Describing Damascus today, Megally painted a scene of cautious normalcy. The city, long ravaged by conflict, now shows signs of revival.

“Damascus seems to be quite calm,” he said.

“People seem to be going back to work, dealing with daily life, and generally celebrating the revolution and the change. But there’s a sense of, ‘We don’t really know what’s coming next, but we’re hopeful.’”

Restaurants are full, traffic jams clog the streets, and a sense of routine has cautiously returned to daily life.

Still, this fragile peace hangs in the balance, and Megally underscored that continued cooperation with international bodies is essential for lasting stability.

“The more cooperation we see, the better for everyone,” he concluded.