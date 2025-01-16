Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates High Performance Research Centre in sports at NED University

KARACHI - The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Wednesday, inaugurated High Performance Research Center at NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi aimed at improving the sports capabilities with help of modern technology. Addressing the ceremony, he stressed on close ordination among government, industry and academia for steering the nation on the path of development in era of technological revolution that is transforming every segment of life and every sector was evolving accordingly. The ‘E-Pakistan’ is one of the objectives of PM’s Uraan Pakistan program for exploring new avenues of sustainable economic growth and stability and government is committed to achieve the set goals, he said adding that engineering and technology universities of Pakistan could play their role in transforming the Pakistan into a techno-economy. He said that peace, political stability, continuity of the policy for at least a decade, and cohesive reforms are four requisites for achievement of the goals. We always have sown seeds of growth and taken measures to realize the dreams of taking the homeland to new heights and we will keep doing it again and again despite of disruptions, he vowed. Only the approach of continuing the process of growth and supportive development initiatives could lead the country to achieve his due status while discontinuity harms the country, he said and added that the project of HPRC at NED University was started during previous PTI government but PDM and later PML-N regimes retained and completed the project. He said that government has successfully averted the default, brought down inflation and deficit, the monetary policy rate was on decline while upward trend being observed in exports and remittances. He added that spirit of the CPEC has been revived and various development initiatives were under implementation.

It is fourth rising of Pakistan and we should not miss this opportunity and join hands for development and stability of Pakistan, he underscored.

The government has a vision to establish up to date centers of excellence in emerging technologies, nurture a culture and develop a echo system for swift adoption of advancement in line with the international standards to develop the sector, he said and informed that, under Science, Technology, Engineering Development Initiatives, 5 engineering universities of Pakistan will be developed as a global standard higher education institutions.

The sports arena is also embracing advanced technology to monitor, assess and improvise the potential of the sportsperson at micro level, he said and expressed pleasure at establishment of a state of the art laboratory at NED University and hopped that it will help improving the sports capabilities.

Ahsan Iqbal, earlier, unveiled the plaque to inaugurate HPRC at NED University Karachi. Accompanied with Pro Vice Chancellor NEDUET Professor Dr Muhammad Tufail, Registrar and other officials of the university, the minister also inspected bio-mechanical devices and facilities there.