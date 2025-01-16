Air Link launches Xiaomi TVs in Pakistan through Select Technologies

Air Link Communication Ltd. is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Technologies (Pvt) Ltd., has officially launched Xiaomi TVs in Pakistan.

The launch event, held at the Lahore Expo Center, marks a significant milestone in the country’s consumer electronics sector.

Xiaomi’s full range of innovative and high-performance televisions will now be locally distributed and manufactured by Select Technologies at its state-of-the-art production facility. Renowned globally for their cutting-edge technology, sleek designs, and superior functionality, Xiaomi TVs promise to redefine the viewing experience for Pakistani consumers. Screen sizes range from 32 to an impressive 100 inches, catering to diverse consumer preferences and needs.

The lineup includes three distinct series:

Featuring QLED mini technology for vivid colors and sharp images. Max Series: Offering 4K QLED displays for an unparalleled viewing experience.

Offering 4K QLED displays for an unparalleled viewing experience. A PRO Series: Designed with 4K Full HD resolution for exceptional clarity.

Key Features of Xiaomi's Smart TVs:

With support for Dolby Vision IQ and Full-Array Local Dimming, Xiaomi TVs deliver stunning contrast and vibrant colors, ensuring true-to-life images. High Refresh Rate: Equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4K 120Hz MEMC technology, these TVs provide smooth and stutter-free visuals, enhancing the viewing experience for fast-paced content like sports and action movies.

Equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4K 120Hz MEMC technology, these TVs provide smooth and stutter-free visuals, enhancing the viewing experience for fast-paced content like sports and action movies. Smart TV Capabilities: Powered by Android 14 TV™, Xiaomi Smart TVs offer access to a vast array of apps and content, including popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. Google Assistant integration enables easy voice control, simplifying content searches and smart home management.

Powered by Android 14 TV™, Xiaomi Smart TVs offer access to a vast array of apps and content, including popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. Google Assistant integration enables easy voice control, simplifying content searches and smart home management. Superior Audio Experience: Featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, along with a multi-driver speaker system, Xiaomi TVs deliver immersive, rich sound quality, perfectly complementing their high-quality visuals.

Featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, along with a multi-driver speaker system, Xiaomi TVs deliver immersive, rich sound quality, perfectly complementing their high-quality visuals. Ultra-Large 85" Display: The Xiaomi TV Max 85" boasts an ultra-large bezel-less display, offering a cinematic viewing experience with a high screen-to-body ratio and 4K Ultra HD resolution.

At the launch event, Mr. Muzzaffar Piracha, CEO of Air Link Communication Ltd., expressed his excitement about the new venture: “This launch symbolizes our commitment to innovation and bringing world-class technology to Pakistan. By manufacturing Xiaomi-Google TVs locally through Select Technologies, we aim to revolutionize the way Pakistanis experience entertainment while contributing to the country’s economic growth through job creation and technology transfer.”

Air Link Communication Ltd., established in 2010, is one of Pakistan’s leading manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of smartphones. The company has formed strategic partnerships with global technology leaders and continues to drive innovation and excellence in the local market.

This initiative aligns with Air Link’s strategic focus on enhancing local production capabilities to ensure product accessibility and affordability for consumers nationwide.