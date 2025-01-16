Thursday, January 16, 2025
Alhamra unveils week of cultural celebrations

January 16, 2025
LAHORE  -  Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has reaffirmed Alhamra’s commitment to providing a welcoming space for the public to explore Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.  This week, the institution curated a series of vibrant events celebrating literature, music and the performing arts. Key highlights include a session on the life and works of literary icon Amrita Pritam, featuring intellectual Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed. Alhamra also invited audience to experience Alhamra melodies, a Sufi music performance by Baba Hussain group and the thought-provoking theatre play Aladdin. Additionally, celebrated storyteller Babar Khan would revive the tradition of storytelling with Dastaan-e-Faiz and Dastaan-e-Khusro. Kazmi stressed Alhamra’s ongoing mission to foster a deeper appreciation for Pakistan’s artistic heritage. The events are open to the public with free entry, and details are available on Alhamra’s official social media platforms.

