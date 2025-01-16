Ali Dara claims maiden title at Islamabad Cup Snooker C’ship

LAHORE - Rising talent Ali Dara made history by securing his first-ever Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship title, defeating seasoned campaigner Faisal Masih in a nail-biting final 5-4 at Shander 41 Snooker Academy. The final saw frame scores of 65-42, 35-60, 69-42, 31-59, 67-51, 23-61, 59-34, 44-70, and 68-53. The week-long tournament was organized by Islamabad Billiards and Snooker Association (IBSA) under the auspices of Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA). In other categories, Ch Shehzad clinched the Masters title with a 4-1 win over Raheel Waheed, while Muzammal Sheikh triumphed 3-1 against Burjees Khan in the U-20 final. In the U-17 category, Abu Bakar Chatta emerged victorious, defeating Ghulam Mustafa 3-1. The closing ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including Saleem Akhtar Rana, SVP of IBSA, Secretary Faheem Anwar Khan, Dr Ayaz Haider of RIC, and Dr Amir Khan, distributing prizes among the winners.