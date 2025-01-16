All students with over 65pc marks to get laptops: CM Maryam

LAHORE/SIALKOT - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday launched Honhaar Scholarship Program for the Gujranwala Division as she distributed scholarship cheques among the 10 topper students of the university. The students expressed their immense excitement and joy upon her arrival at Government College University (GCWU) Sialkot. She appreciated the students who presented the national anthem, song, recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW) and expressed her affection to them.

She also had a selfie and a picture with the students who presented Kalam-e-Iqbal. The students enthusiastically applauded when the line “Jawanon Ko Peeron Ka Ustad Kar De” was presented. On the directions of CM Punjab, a guard of honour was presented in honour of the talented students. A smartly turned out contingent of the Punjab Police presented a general salute. She witnessed emotional scenes over listening to educational stories narrated by two students Alina Saeed and Nayab Fatima belonging to remote areas of Gujranwala division. Alina Saeed declared CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif as a great benefactor of students. Nayab Fatima apprised the CM about her mother suffering from cancer.

The chief minister expressed her affection with the girl and announced that the Punjab government would take responsibility for her mother’s treatment. A young girl took a selfie with CM Punjab on the stage. She stopped the security and called the students to come near her. She herself went to the assembly members and met them one by one. The Fine Arts students presented a portrait to CM Punjab. The students presented a picture highlighting CM Punjab as an ‘Iron Lady’.

As per details, as many as 1947 students of Gujranwala division will obtain scholarships worth Rs 8.98 crore. 1276 students of government universities will obtain scholarships worth Rs 5.85 crore. 481 students of colleges will obtain scholarships worth Rs 1.32 crore. 112 students of quality private educational institutions and 78 students of medical colleges will also obtain scholarships.

Addressing the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to increase the number of Honhaar scholarships to 50,000 in next year’s budget. She said that 30,000 scholarships were being given to children but they are less and there should be more. “Increase meritorious scholarships from 30,000 to 50,000.”

CM Maryam said while addressing the meritorious scholarship ceremony at Government College Women’s University Sialkot, “The first batch of laptops has arrived, I will come and give them to you myself very soon.” She underscored, “All children with more than 65 percent marks will receive laptops.” She noted, “I have myself selected the best laptops available in the market for you.”

“One lakh e-bikes will be given to students in Punjab completely free of cost.” She added, “The country’s economy is on the mend, inflation is coming down and the stock market has broken records.” She highlighted, “I wish the fruits of all this now reach you, it is the responsibility of your mother Maryam Nawaz.”

The chief minister said, “Children, keep your eyes open, do not be misled by anyone, our red line is Pakistan.” She pointed out, “This is the last chance, will we go ahead or will we always go backward.” She underscored, “Politics should also be seen from the perspective of merit.” She regretted, “They used to raise slogans but till date they could not prove the theft of even a single penny.” She said, “They kept calling people thieves but there is a case of 190 million pounds against them.” Madam CM said, “When Punjab was attacked by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they thrashed the police and Rangers personnel with nailed sticks.”

She questioned, “Can anyone go to this extent in politics?” She added, “Those in uniform, sacrifice their lives for you, they cannot tolerate ridicule.”