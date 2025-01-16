Amin hits tons, Fawad crosses 15,000 FC runs milestone

LAHORE - State Bank of Pakistan’s Umar Amin brought up his 34th first-class century as his team racked up 414-9 dec in reply to Pakistan Television’s 93 all out, on day two of second round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the SBP Sports Complex, Karachi on Wednesday. Umar scored 101 off 137 balls with the help of 13 fours and two sixes as SBP continued from their overnight score of 136-1. Fawad Alam, who contributed with a 99-ball 61 inclusive of five fours, reached the 15,000 first-class runs milestone during the innings as well. Opening batter Imran Butt (78, 151b, 8x4s) also scored a half-century in SBP’s mammoth first-innings total. PTV’s Mehran Sanwal returned figures of 5-103 in 28.1 overs. In turn, PTV were 52 for no loss at stumps, with a deficit of 269 runs left to surmount.

At the Oval Academy Ground, Umar Siddiq’s 127 off 164 balls with the help of 19 fours took Eshaal Associates to 293 all out after they had slipped to 149-6 in reply to Ghani Glass’ 379 all out. For Ghani Glass, Afaq Afridi, Mir Hamza and Mohammad Rameez Jnr picked up three wickets each. Ghani Glass will continue their innings on day three from five for no loss and with a lead of 91 runs. Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) were bundled out for 183 after the began the day two from overnight score of 99-4 against Higher Education Commission (HEC) at the NBP Sports Complex. Saad Baig’s (66, 98b, 10x4s) maiden first-class half-century and opening batter Naseerullah Khan’s 61 off 130 balls helped KRL to take a 46-run first innings lead. HEC’s fast bowler Mohammad Azab picked second first-class five-for returning figures of 21.3-5-59-5. In turn, HEC closed the day with 208-5 and a 162-run lead with the help of unbeaten half-century from Obaid Shahid (64 not out, 125b, 7x4s). At the UBL Sports Complex, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) took a one run lead over Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as they were dismissed for 198. SNGPL lost eight wickets for 137 runs on day two after resuming their first innings from overnight total of 61-2 despite Shahzaib Khan’s half-century (76, 148b, 18x4s). In reply, OGDCL had slipped to 91-5 in 31 overs in 31 overs at the close of play.